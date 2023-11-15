96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Brian Kelley previews new country life ode, “How We’re Livin’”

November 15, 2023 12:30PM CST
ABC/Heidi Gutman

Brian Kelley is set to release his new track, “How We’re Livin’,” on Friday, November 17. 

“This song is all about workin hard, playin hard, and lovin every minute of it,” Brian shares on X, formerly known as Twitter, alongside a preview clip of the song.

“‘Round here it’s a family tradition/ It’s a long long line of lovin’ how we’re livin’/ Can’t help it it’s a country boy condition/ Where we spend our Johnny cash on huntin’ and fishin’/ And our boots stay ready/ Saddle up big Fords big Chevys through the mud/ ‘Round here it’s a family tradition/ It’s a long long line of lovin’ how we’re livin’,” goes the uptempo chorus. 

Brian’s latest releases include “Dirt Cheap” and “See You Next Summer,” which is currently #28 and rising on the country charts.

“How We’re Livin’” is available for presave now.

