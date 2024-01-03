96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Brian Kelley to drop new track, “Trucks, Ducks, Bucks, & Beer”

January 3, 2024 10:15AM CST
Disney/Scott Kirkland

Do you love trucks, ducks, bucks and beer? Then Brian Kelley might have your next favorite song.

Brian’s set to drop his new song, “Trucks, Ducks, Bucks, & Beer,” on Friday, January 12. 

“10 days. All our favorite things in one song how bout it?! 1/12 ‘Trucks, Ducks, Bucks, & Beer is available everywhere!” Brian captioned his Instagram Reel, which featured a snippet of the soon-to-be-released track.

“Talking about truck, ducks, bucks and beer/ Fishing when it ain’t that time of year/ Yeah we keep it rods and reel round here/ It’s all jon boats and John Deeres/ We like our songs with a steel and a banjo/ Spend out checks on camo and ammo,” goes the celebratory chorus.

“Trucks, Ducks, Bucks, & Beer” will follow Brian’s earlier releases, which include “How We’re Livin’,” “Dirt Cheap” and his latest single, “See You Next Summer.”

