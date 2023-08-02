96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Brian Kelley’s headed to ‘Good Morning America’

August 2, 2023 3:30PM CDT
Catherine Powell/Getty Images for Big Machine Label Group

Brian Kelley, previously one half of hit country duo Florida Georgia Line, will make his solo television performance debut on ABC’s Good Morning America on Tuesday, August 8. 

He’ll be performing his Big Machine Records debut single, “See You Next Summer,” which is fast approaching the top 30 on the country charts.

Of the song, Brian says, “When I first heard it, I was smiling the whole way through. I’ve lived this song. It was striking chords all over my body, I felt it in my soul.”

Be sure to catch Brian live on GMA August 8.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

