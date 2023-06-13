Broadway Festivals Announces 90s Icon Vanilla Ice to Make Encore Performance for 33rd July 4th Celebration
June 13, 2023 10:40AM CDT
With the announcement of Vanilla Ice making a return engagement to Lubbock for July 4th, the finishing touches are being put on the 2023 4th on Broadway. From the parade step-off, which is at a NEW time, to the final fireworks, this is the do-not-miss event of the summer.
- 9:45 a.m., the Bolton Oil Parade at Broadway and Avenue M, traveling east on Broadway and into Mackenzie Park, also broadcast on KLBK-TV.
- 10:30 a.m. – 6 p.m. Reliant’s Picnic in the Park featuring:
- 10:30 a.m. – 6 p.m. Caprock Cardiovascular Center Kids’ Area hosts tons of FREE kids’ activities, including inflatables, games and more.
- 10:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. BMW of Lubbock Daytime Stages: Four major outdoor stages feature the best of West Texas music, including the BMW of Lubbock east and west stages as well as the Fiesta Stage and the West Texas Roots Stage.
- 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. Cabela’s Youth Fishing Tournament hosts FREE fishing for ages 18 and under, along with prizes in several categories. Pre-registration is encouraged.
- 5 p.m. River Smith’s Catfish and Cobbler Eating Contests for kids and adults; pre-registration is encouraged.
- 7-10 p.m. The Gorilla Law Firm Evening Concert headliner is a return engagement by ‘90s hip hop icon Vanilla Ice! Kicking off the concert will be:
- A Tribute to Selena featuring Gabriella Flores
- A Rockin’ 80s Tribute featuring the Caldwell Collective
- Lubbock teen-sensation trio Blackwater Draw
- 10 p.m. The United Supermarkets Fireworks Extravaganza choreographed live to classic and contemporary patriotic music.
- Free parking is provided at Canyon Lake Drive between Broadway & 19th Street from 7 a.m. – 10 p.m.
- Paid Parking ($5 per car) is available at the South Plains Fairgrounds from 7 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.
- Free Shuttle Service to and from the park from the fairgrounds is provided by the Gene Messer Auto Group and Mullin, Hoard & Brown, LLP.
- Additional paid parking is down by the park, directly across the street.
All of the day’s events and information are available at broadwayfestivals.com
Find more information on the 33rd Annual 4th on Broadway at www.broadwayfestivals.com and also on Facebook and Instagram.
