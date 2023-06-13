96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Broadway Festivals Announces 90s Icon Vanilla Ice to Make Encore Performance for 33rd July 4th Celebration

June 13, 2023 10:40AM CDT
With the announcement of Vanilla Ice making a return engagement to Lubbock for July 4th, the finishing touches are being put on the 2023 4th on Broadway. From the parade step-off, which is at a NEW time, to the final fireworks, this is the do-not-miss event of the summer.

Parking Information:

  • Free parking is provided at Canyon Lake Drive between Broadway & 19th Street from 7 a.m. – 10 p.m.  
  • Paid Parking ($5 per car) is available at the South Plains Fairgrounds from 7 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.  
  • Free Shuttle Service to and from the park from the fairgrounds is provided by the Gene Messer Auto Group and Mullin, Hoard & Brown, LLP. 
  • Additional paid parking is down by the park, directly across the street. 

All of the day’s events and information are available at broadwayfestivals.com

