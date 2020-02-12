      Weather Alert

Brooke Barker has a Different Type of Relationship Book, “Let’s Be Weird Together.”

Feb 12, 2020 @ 2:05pm

She hates needles, wants to eat ice cream in every state but is a plant killer. Co-Author of the book “Let’s Be Weird Together” Brooke Barker goes Beyond the Mic with Sean Dillon.

I’ve had great interview opportunities over my 25+ year radio history that never made it to air. Some were due to length others were because of topic.

I decided to flip the table on the rules. Any topic / guest is welcome, but you need to tell a story & must go “Beyond the Mic.”

It’s another episode of Beyond the Mic with Sean Dillon.

