Brooks, Coleman Land on Midseason All-America Teams

The Athletic named Coleman to its first team and Brooks to the second team Tuesday

LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech senior linebacker Jordyn Brooks and senior defensive back Douglas Coleman III were tabbed Tuesday to the Midseason All-America teams compiled by the staff of The Athletic.

Coleman:

Coleman, the nation’s leader with six interceptions this season, was named to the first team, while Brooks was a second-team honoree. Tech joined both Oklahoma State and Oklahoma as the only Big 12 programs with multiple selections to either of the two teams.

The two seniors have been part of an aggressive Red Raider defense that is tied for the Big 12 lead with 12 takeaways entering this weekend’s Homecoming game against Iowa State. All 12 of those forced turnovers have come in the past four games against the likes of Arizona and then three ranked foes in Oklahoma, Oklahoma State and Baylor.

Coleman has recorded half of those takeaways thanks to a pair of interceptions against both Arizona and Oklahoma State and then one in each of the Oklahoma and Baylor games. His six interceptions are easily the most in the country as no other power-five player has more than four heading into this weekend.

Dating back to the start of the 2000 campaign, Coleman is the only Red Raider to pick off six passes through the first six games of a season and the first to do so nationally since Shawun Lurry of Northern Illinois in 2015. His successful start has already placed him on the Tech single-season and career charts where he ranks tied for seventh with six interceptions this year and tied for 10th with nine over his career.

Brooks:

Brooks, meanwhile, has been a consistent presence in the middle of the Tech defense as he ranks third in the FBS for total tackles per game (11.3), fifth in tackles for a loss per game (1.9) and 14th in solo tackles per game. He is second among power-five defenders in both tackles per game and tackles for a loss per game.

The Houston native will likely break into the top 10 in the Tech career record book against Iowa State as he needs two tackles to tie Charles Rowe (1986-89) for 10th all-time and 11 to match Ryan Aycock (2000-03) for ninth. He has recorded 327 tackles over his three-plus seasons, including a Big 12-leading 68 already this year.

Kickoff between Tech and Iowa State is slated for 11 a.m. Saturday morning inside Jones AT&T Stadium. Coverage will be provided nationally on FOX Sports 1 and the Texas Tech Sports Network.

