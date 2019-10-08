Brooks Named Walter Camp National Defensive Player of the Week

Brooks was recognized after posting 19 tackles, three sacks and a forced fumble over Cowboys

LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech senior linebacker Jordyn Brooks was tabbed the Walter Camp Foundation’s National Defensive Player of the Week on Sunday morning after recording a career-best 19 tackles to go along with three sacks and a forced fumble in a win over No. 21 Oklahoma State.

Brooks becomes the seventh Red Raider all-time to be recognized with one of Walter Camp’s two national weekly awards and the first since teammate Alan Bowman garnered Offensive Player of the Week honors on Sept. 16 last year. Brooks is the third Red Raider on the defensive side of the ball to garner the award, joining Dwayne Slay (2005) and Daniel Charbonnet (2008).

Tech secured its first victory at home over a ranked opponent since 2013 behind Brooks, who helped push the Red Raiders to seven sacks on the afternoon, one shy of the Tech single-game record. Brooks logged three of those sacks on his own, the most for a Red Raider since Kris Williams had a similar total against Kansas in 2016.

Key moments:

Each of Brooks’ three sacks came at key moments, too, as he wrapped up Oklahoma State quarterback Spencer Sanders on the Cowboys’ second drive of the game and then again late in the third quarter deep in Tech territory. Brooks knocked the ball loose on his second sack for one of five takeaways on the afternoon as Dadrion Taylor recovered the fumble to maintain a two-possession lead.

Brooks found Sanders again to start Oklahoma State’s final drive, which ended on an interception from Douglas Coleman III. The Cowboys were looking for a quick touchdown to cut into a 10-point deficit with three minutes to go after Brooks stuffed a two-point conversion attempt at the goal line.

Stats to Watch:

Brooks’ 19 tackles marked the most by a Red Raider since Lawrence Flugence totaled 21 in a 2002 victory at Iowa State. His four tackles behind the line of scrimmage were also the most by a Red Raider since Will Smith recorded the same amount at Texas in 2013.

Brooks, who shares the Big 12 single-game high for tackles, sacks and tackles for a loss, has recorded at least 10 tackles in four of five games this season entering this Saturday’s road trip to Baylor. He is the Big 12 leader with 60 tackles on the season and ranks fourth nationally in total tackles per game (12.0).

Kickoff between the Red Raiders and Bears is slated for 3 p.m. Saturday on FOX Sports 1 and the Texas Tech Sports Network.

–TECH–

Matt Dowdy