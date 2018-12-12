Brotherhood Of The Traveling Onesie

A couple recently welcomed a baby boy and brought him home wearing a very familiar hand-me-down.

Mark and Kimberly Demchak brought little Eli home from the hospital in a light blue outfit given to them my Kimberly’s father, Doug, who wore the same exact outfit when he was born at the same hospital in 1959.

But they weren’t the only two to wear the 60-year-old outfit. Every other boy in the family born after Doug wore the outfit home from the hospital. That includes Doug’s two brothers, Kimberly’s brother and three of her cousins. Eight baby boys in the family have worn it since 1959.

When it’s not being worn, the outfit is kept in a plastic bag waiting for the arrival of the next baby boy.

The most adorable part of the story is that the family has baby pictures of all of the boys born since 1959 wearing the outfit.