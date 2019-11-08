Brothers Osborne and Jimmie Allen have a Thanksgiving Day date with the Detroit Lions

ABC/Image Group LA Maryland natives Brothers Osborne are on tap to do the halftime show for the Detroit Lions’ 80th Thanksgiving Day Classic at Michigan’s Ford Field. Delaware-born Jimmie Allen is set to perform the national anthem.
You can tune in to watch Thursday, November 28 at 12:30 p.m. ET, as the Lions take on the Chicago Bears on Fox.
Next up, John and TJ Osborne compete for four trophies — and perform as well — at the 2019 CMA Awards. The show starts at 8 p.m. ET Wednesday on ABC, live from Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena.
