Brothers Osborne are ‘Nobody’s Nobody’

April 7, 2023 12:30PM CDT
EMI Nashville

The wait is over, Brothers Osborne. After weeks of teasing new music, the hit country duo finally rolled out not one, not two, but three brand new songs.

Arriving as the Nobody’s Nobody Sampler, the three-song set includes the rollicking “Might As Well Be Me,” soul-stirring “Rollercoaster (Forever And A Day)” and the powerful title track, which also doubles as Brothers Osborne’s new radio single. 

Of their new releases and upcoming record, the pair’s John Osborne shares, “As musicians, we’re constantly evolving and pushing ourselves to new heights. With our fourth album, we’ve teamed up with a new producer, Mike Elizondo, and embraced his approach to our sound and story.”

“Our expectations were already high and he absolutely shattered them. It’s exciting to see where this journey will take us and we can’t wait to share this sound with everyone. Life and art are about growth and taking risks, and we’re ready to take on the challenge,” he adds.

Brothers Osborne’s latest studio album is Skeletons, which dropped in 2020 and received the deluxe treatment in 2022. 

