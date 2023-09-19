96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Brothers Osborne celebrate unity in “Nobody’s Nobody” video

September 19, 2023 1:15PM CDT
Share
Courtesy of EMI Records Nashville

Brothers Osborne have rolled out the music video for their single “Nobody’s Nobody.”

The powerful visualizer features John and TJ Osborne performing their song alongside heartwarming clips of people living life to the fullest. A dancer, guitarist, boxer, mother, child, commuter, football player, drag queen, dog owner and celebrity are among the individuals highlighted.

“Sun goes up/ Sun goes down/ Takes all kinds of kinds/ To make this world go ’round/ Everybody’s somebody, someone/ A sinner, saint, or son of a gun/ Nobody’s nobody,” the pair sing in the chorus.

“Nobody’s Nobody” is the lead single off Brothers Osborne’s new self-titled album. The track’s currently #26 and rising on the country charts.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Recently Played

No playlist data.
View Full Playlist

You May Also Like

1

Dustin Lynch Serenades Girl During Concert
2

Luke Bryan Dedicates A Vegas Residency Show To Jimmy Buffett
3

Tim McGraw Says He Would Have 'Died' If He Never Married Faith Hill
4

Morgan Wallen Makes 'Memories' With Young Fan Fighting Cancer
5

Happy’s Shaved Ice Gets New Location in Wolfforth