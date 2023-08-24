96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Brothers Osborne dedicate “Love You Too” to their haters

August 24, 2023 1:30PM CDT
Share
Courtesy of EMI Records Nashville

As Brothers Osborne gear up to release their new self-titled album, they’re previewing one of the tracks off the project — “Love You Too.”

In an Instagram reel shared recently, the duo teased a snippet of the song and talked about the inspiration behind it.

“To pursue a career in the performing arts is great, but it also comes with a lot of haters. Some days it’s fine but some days it’s a little more difficult and you really just want to tell them to go f*** themselves,” John Osborne shares. “Our mom wouldn’t be very happy with us using that word, so we decided to change it to ‘love.’”

Brothers Osborne’s new self-titled album arrives September 15 and is available for preorder now.

Its lead single, “Nobody’s Nobody,” is currently #27 and rising on the country charts.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Recently Played

Lovin You Is FunEaston Corbin
6:54pm
Rich Men North Of RichmondOliver Anthony
6:51pm
Dont Come LookinJackson Dean
6:48pm
ReligiouslyBailey Zimmerman
6:41pm
When It Rains It PoursLuke Combs
6:37pm
View Full Playlist

You May Also Like

1

Idalou's Jaylee Gandy Recognized on All Country News for her New Music Video for "Down the Road"
2

Hallmark Opening in Lubbock!
3

Luke Combs “Fooled” By Viral Lookalike At His Own Concert
4

Thomas Rhett & Lauren Akins On The Power Of Southern Grandmother's Cooking
5

Harmony Public School Welcomes Students Back to School and Implements Early Release Fridays