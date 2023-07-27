Brothers Osborne introduce new song, “Ain’t Nobody Got Time For That”

Brothers Osborne‘s TJ Osborne is sharing the story behind their as-yet-unreleased track “Ain’t Nobody Got Time For That.”

“‘Ain’t Nobody Got Time For That’ is a song we wrote with Jaren Johnston and Lee Miller out in a cabin out in the woods of Tennessee,” TJ shares in an Instagram reel.

“We just started doing something, we thought, ‘Man, let’s have something that’s really fun and doesn’t have any guardrails on it and there’s no rules and just do music.’ Why you make music in the first place? Because we enjoy it, and let’s make something we enjoy,” he recalls.

“So what came out of it was this almost kind of this weird almost this disco, rock, country weird I don’t know what you’d call it,” adds TJ. “But I just thought it was cool and unusual and something we haven’t done before.”

You can find “Ain’t Nobody Got Time For That” on Brothers Osborne’s forthcoming self-titled album, due out September 15. Its lead single, “Nobody’s Nobody,” is currently #28 and rising on the country charts.

