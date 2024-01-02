96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Brothers Osborne marvel at how food kickstarts + caps off the year

January 2, 2024 10:15AM CST
Share
Disney/Scott Kirkland

What do year-end parties and New Year’s resolutions have in common? Food.

“I love how everyone starts the year off with diets and then we end the year with excessive amounts of food,” Brothers Osborne‘s TJ Osborne pointed out in jest. “And then you get to the end of the year, you’re like, ‘Oh, I’m going to start a diet on the 1st, so I’m going to eat everything that’s in front of me.’ I love it.”

“And come February 1st, ‘What diet?’” John Osborne laughs. “What diet? I’ll start it next month,” adds TJ.

Brothers Osborne’s headlining Might As Well Be Us Tour kicks off in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, on March 28. You can find a full list of dates and tickets on their website.

“Nobody’s Nobody,” the lead single off Brothers Osborne’s latest self-titled album, is approaching the top 20 on the country charts.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Recently Played

NobodyDylan Scott
6:55pm
Truck BedHardy
6:53pm
Forever After AllLuke Combs
6:49pm
Pretty Little PoisonWarren Zeiders
6:42pm
Thinkin Bout MeMorgan Wallen
6:39pm
View Full Playlist

You May Also Like

1

Gabby Barrett Responds To Claims Her Marriage Is 'Ruining Her Career'
2

Texas Tech secures another top-25 class on Signing Day
3

City of Lubbock Rescinds Boil Water Notice
4

City of Lubbock Working to Repair Water System Anomaly Affecting Some Schools, Businesses and Homes
5

Update: City of Lubbock has Completed Repairs to Water System