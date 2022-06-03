      Weather Alert

Brothers Osborne + Old Dominion in, Alan Jackson out on the CMA Fest main stage lineup

Jun 3, 2022 @ 2:00pm

ABC

Just days before CMA Fest returns to Nashville, more performers have been added to the festival’s already massive lineup.

Brothers Osborne and Old Dominion will now take the main stage at Nissan Stadium during the four-day fest on a bill that includes opening acts like Randy Houser, Deana Carter and Shenandoah.

Nissan Stadium headliner Alan Jackson will no longer appear on the stage during the festival, which is set for June 9-12.

A number of performers have also been added to the Platform Stage at Nissan Stadium, including Maddie & Tae, Dylan Scott and Priscilla Block. Over on the CMA Close Up Stage, Russell Dickerson has been added to the bill on Thursday as the Artist of the Day at Fan Fair X.

For ticketing details and more information, visit the festival’s website.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Recently Played

Saturday, June 4th, 2022
You May Also Like
Luke Combs never planned to duet with Miranda Lambert, but the song was “too good not to do it”
Dan + Shay tribute Kenny Chesney in original new song
City to Begin Pavement Repairs on 34th Street Starting Monday
Carly Pearce to make headlining debut at Ryman Auditorium
Kane Brown, Loretta Lynn + more join 'AARP The Magazine'’s multi-generational country music cover story
Jeff, Mudflap & The Gang
Recent JMM Podcasts
Connect With Us Listen To Us On