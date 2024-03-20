96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Brothers Osborne preview title track from upcoming EP

March 20, 2024 10:15AM CDT
Courtesy of EMI Records Nashville

Brothers Osborne are giving fans a preview of the title track from their upcoming Break Mine EP, which is set to drop on Friday.

The midtempo “Break Mine” finds the protagonist reflecting on his romantic life and desire to be with the one he loves, even if it means breaking his heart.

“If you’re looking for a place to fall/ For one night I’ve always got a place in mind/ But if you’re looking for a place to land/ Not a one night stand baby that’s just fine/ But if you’re looking for a heart to break/ Then get here in a straight line/ And break mine,” TJ and John Osborne sing in the preview clip.

“We’re very proud of this project and we couldn’t be more excited for ya’ll to finally hear it. Let’s goooo!” Brothers Osborne share on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The four-track Break Mine EP is available for presave now.

