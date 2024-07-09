96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Brothers Osborne, Shaboozey, Priscilla Block + more are letting you rock their Red Bull Jukebox

July 9, 2024 12:30PM CDT
Red Bull has announced its star-studded Red Bull Jukebox. 

Happening Oct. 2 at Nashville’s Ascend Amphitheater, the unique concert experience will allow you, the fans, to curate and decide the set list of your favorite country artists.

Among those slated to perform are Brothers Osborne, Shaboozey, Priscilla Block, Tucker Wetmore, BRELAND and The Castellows.

“Red Bull Jukebox has created a brand new way to experience a concert – letting the fans vote on our setlists. I can’t wait to see what y’all pick!” Shaboozey in a press statement.

Priscilla adds, “I’m so excited to be playing Red Bull Jukebox! I love that Red Bull produced this event that allows fans to choose the songs they hear. Looking forward to seeing which songs you guys want me to play!”

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. CT at redbull.com.

