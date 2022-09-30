96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Brothers Osborne talk “Play Ball,” story songs and working on ‘Lindeville’ with Ashley McBryde

September 30, 2022 5:00AM CDT
Share
Brothers Osborne talk “Play Ball,” story songs and working on ‘Lindeville’ with Ashley McBryde

Warner Music Nashville

Ashley McBryde and her gang of collaborators will invite fans to Lindeville this week with a new batch of story songs and collaborations.

Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindeville was produced by Brothers Osborne’s John Osborne, who says he jumped at the chance to lend his skill set to the project. In fact, he tells ABC Audio, he was so excited about the concept that he would’ve been happy to be involved with it on any level.

“Honestly, when I was asked to be just the bandleader on it, I was like, ‘Yeah, I’d love to do it,’” John recounts. Once he signed on as producer and got to listen to all the work tapes, he only got more enthusiastic.

“And no one’s doing anything like that in Nashville at the moment, too,” he points out. “They nailed it on that record.”

John’s brother and bandmate, TJ Osborne, wasn’t about to pass up a trip to Lindeville, either: John says he and Ashley immediately agreed that one of its tracks, “Play Ball,” would be perfect for TJ to sing.

“It fits his range perfectly. We know how well he can sing anything, but this part of his range is just butter,” John says, also saying it reminds him of childhood memories he and his brother share. “TJ and I grew up playing Little League Baseball in our hometown. So every time we hear that song, it takes me back to the ball fields where we would play baseball,” he adds.

As for TJ? It’s just fun to step into a new musical character, he notes. “Cool story. I like the lyrics and it’s really, really country,” the singer adds. “That’s where I cut my teeth, singing really country songs.”

Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindeville arrives on Friday.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Recently Played

ExcusesKolby Cooper
6:29pm
MillionaireChris Stapleton
6:26pm
Greatest Love StoryLanco
6:22pm
My GirlDylan Scott
6:19pm
Gods CountryBlake Shelton
6:12pm
View Full Playlist

You May Also Like

1

Red Raiders Alums Introduces Toddi Vodka
2

Lubbock Native Performs with U.S. Navy Band at Concert in Norway
3

The Lubbock Economic Development Alliance Announces the Addition of Over 500 Jobs and More Than $66M into the Lubbock Community
4

South Lubbock Sanitary Sewer Extension Phase IV Project to Begin Wednesday
5

James Cameron Opens Up About Releasing 'Avatar 2' Almost 10 Years Later

Jeff, Mudflap & The Gang

Recent JMM Podcasts