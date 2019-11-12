Brothers Osborne’s country dreams are coming true at the CMA Awards

Brothers Osborne are up for a number of awards at Wednesday night’s CMA Awards, including Vocal Duo of the Year and Single of the Year — and the whole Osborne clan will be in the audience cheering them on.
“Our sister will be with us, our mom’s gonna be there, our dad and his girlfriend are gonna be there,” John Osborne told ABC Audio Tuesday. “My wife unfortunately will be out of town…[but] this is full-on family duty for me and TJ.”
But they’ll probably have to ditch the parents after the show when the parties begin. Since the duo is up for Vocal Event of the Year twice — for “Burning Man” with Dierks Bentley and “All My Favorite People” with Maren Morris — whose afterparty would they rather hit up?
“They both throw great parties. It’d be hard to pick one,” TJ Osborne told ABC Audio. “But Maren is throwing a party that we will be joining after the awards show. I don’t know if Dierks is or not.”
TJ admits that, at Dierks’ parties in the past, he and John were always the last to leave, and laughs, “I’m gonna be going to all the parties. I can’t turn down a party on a CMA night!”
Even if they don’t win, TJ and John are fulfilling a childhood dream with their performance on the telecast: They’ll share a stage with iconic duo Brooks & Dunn.
“We grew up watching Brooks and Dunn, not only perform on the CMAs, but then win every year on the CMAs,” TJ said. “And…this moment coming…is literally stuff you dream of as a kid, that just seems like a dream that will never happen.”
“So we’re here,” he said proudly. “We’ve come to a crossroads in our life of our dreams coming true.”
