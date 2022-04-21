      Weather Alert

Brothers Osborne’s TJ Osborne is a Grand Marshal in this year’s Nashville Pride Parade

Apr 21, 2022 @ 3:30pm

ABC

TJ Osborne, one half of the sibling duo Brothers Osborne, is one of the Grand Marshals in this year’s Nashville Pride Parade.

He’ll share the role with Leslie Jordan, who recently starred in the music video for Brothers Osborne’s “I’m Not for Everyone,” as well as Greg Cason — who’s held board positions on an array of LGBTQ+ Nashville organizations — and Alberta Hardison, whose activism work with the HIV community dates back to 1998.

TJ came out as gay in early 2021 and, in so doing, became the first openly gay act signed to a major country label. Subsequently, Brothers Osborne put out their song “Younger Me,” which they wrote in part as a reflection on TJ’s experience of growing up and moving into an industry that he never thought would accept him.

The Nashville Pride Parade will be held on June 25. It’s free to attend.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

You May Also Like
Meet The World's Tallest Family
Mickey Guyton says moms like Carrie Underwood, Maren Morris “rally” around her when she needs advice
Blake Shelton is a sight to behold in his Easter bunny costume
Ingrid Andress kicks off a new album cycle with her self-reflective new song, “Good Person”
Man Awarded $450K After Coworkers Threw Him An Unwanted Birthday Party
Jeff, Mudflap & The Gang
Recent JMM Podcasts
Connect With Us Listen To Us On