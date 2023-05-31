Bryce Ramirez Selected to Wear No. 3 Jersey for Texas Tech

LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech head coach Joey McGuire announced Tuesday that senior linebacker Bryce Ramirez will move to the No. 3 jersey this season, which is designated for the Red Raider who best represents the standards of “The Brand.”

Ramirez, who continues to rehab from a catastrophic leg injury suffered during the 2022 campaign, will be the lone Red Raider to don the No. 3 jersey this season. The tradition was started by McGuire upon his arrival to honor the core tenants of “The Brand,” which represents Texas Tech’s daily quest to be the “toughest, hardest-working, most-competitive team in the country.”

“There’s not a more-fitting member of our program to represent The Brand jersey than Bryce Ramirez,” McGuire said. “He is The Brand each and every day through his actions. I know, personally, I can’t wait to see Bryce run out of the tunnel wearing that jersey for the first time. That will be a special moment that all Red Raiders should celebrate as Bryce is a terrific young man that is a great representative of everything we want in our program.”

Ramirez was in the midst of his first career start at outside linebacker on Sept. 17 when he went down with an injury midway through the first half at N.C. State. Ramirez laid on the turf for several minutes before eventually being stretchered off the field and rushed to a local hospital where doctors performed the first of several surgeries on his leg.

Ramirez was back in Jones AT&T Stadium the following weekend, however, cheering on his teammates from an end zone suite as the Red Raiders topped Texas to open Big 12 play. By the end of the season, Ramirez returned to the Texas Tech sideline where he was walking under his own strength.

Even with such a significant injury, Ramirez has fought to return to the field, rehabbing endlessly with Texas Tech’s sports medicine department. Still, his recovery has a few more months to go as Texas Tech projects he will be able to fully begin football drills later this summer with the goal of him being able to fully return in time for the season opener Sept. 2 at Wyoming.

“Being given the opportunity to wear the No. 3 for the scarlet and black means the world to me,” Ramirez said. “This is an outstanding honor to be recognized as the ‘Brand player” by my coaches and peers as well as being given the opportunity to represent Luke Siegel and his legacy. I intend to wear this jersey with pride.”

In addition to representing the standards of “The Brand,” the No. 3 jersey is designated to honor the life of the late Luke Siegel, who passed in August 2021 after inspiring countless others across the nation with his fighting spirit in the wake of a golf-cart accident. The No. 3 represented Siegel’s favorite number.

“Our family is so honored that Coach McGuire continues to keep Luke’s legacy alive by giving the No. 3 to a player who is a great competitor, is tough and never quits,” said Tim Siegel, Luke’s father and former head men’s tennis coach at Texas Tech. “Bryce Ramirez is that person. I look forward to meeting him soon.”

The naming of Ramirez to the No. 3 jersey coincides with an important week for McGuire and his staff who welcomed 20 new Red Raiders to campus for the start of summer classes and offseason workouts.

–TECH–

Release provided by Matt Dowdy Texas Tech Athletics