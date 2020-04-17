BTAC Offers Free Air Conditioner Tune-ups for Health Care Workers, First Responders
“Helping Heroes” Campaign Also Provides Discounts to Other Homeowners
Lubbock, Texas: Bruce Thornton A/C & Plumbing today announced that it is providing free tune-ups of home air conditioners for Lubbock’s health care workers and first responders. Additionally, the company is offering a $50 discount on tune-ups for all other Lubbock-area homeowners.
“In these extraordinary times, it’s more important than ever for our community to stand together and help each other,” says Matt Hadley, President at Bruce Thornton A/C & Plumbing. “This campaign is a small way we can support those on the front lines of this fight and give back to the people of Lubbock. Our amazing first responders, healthcare workers, and citizens are doing heroic things every day. Where would this world be without heroes?”
Tuning up a home’s air conditioning system before summer is a great way to beat the heat. The U.S. Department of Energy says, “Neglecting necessary maintenance ensures a steady decline in air conditioning performance while energy use steadily increases.” A seasonal tune-up can provide the following benefits:
- Identify existing or potential problems before they cause a breakdown
- Lower the air conditioner’s energy consumption by 5%-15%
- Increase comfort by improving the system’s performance