      Breaking News
Everything You Want To Know About COVID-19

BTAC Offers Free Air Conditioner Tune-ups for Health Care Workers, First Responders

Apr 17, 2020 @ 12:53pm

“Helping Heroes” Campaign Also Provides Discounts to Other Homeowners

Lubbock, Texas: Bruce Thornton A/C & Plumbing today announced that it is providing free tune-ups of home air conditioners for Lubbock’s health care workers and first responders. Additionally, the company is offering a $50 discount on tune-ups for all other Lubbock-area homeowners.

“In these extraordinary times, it’s more important than ever for our community to stand together and help each other,” says Matt Hadley, President at Bruce Thornton A/C & Plumbing. “This campaign is a small way we can support those on the front lines of this fight and give back to the people of Lubbock. Our amazing first responders, healthcare workers, and citizens are doing heroic things every day. Where would this world be without heroes?”

Tuning up a home’s air conditioning system before summer is a great way to beat the heat. The U.S. Department of Energy says, “Neglecting necessary maintenance ensures a steady decline in air conditioning performance while energy use steadily increases.” A seasonal tune-up can provide the following benefits:

  • Identify existing or potential problems before they cause a breakdown
  • Lower the air conditioner’s energy consumption by 5%-15%
  • Increase comfort by improving the system’s performance
TAGS
963KLLL Coronavirus 806 First Responders Helping Hands KLLL Lubbock Texas
You May Also Like
Get Hired! Work with Us!
For the One That Got Away: Country Music's Greatest Heartbreak Songs
Team KLLL
Lubbock Arts & Entertainment Kerns Style / Science Spectrum Calendar
Saying Goodbye to Our Friend... R.I.P. Kelli
Recent JMM Podcasts