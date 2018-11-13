BubbleFest Info

Learn the science of “playing” with bubbles!

at BubbleFest

Sat., Nov. 17th – 10:00am to 6:00pm

Looking for some good “clean” family fun? The Science Spectrum has got you covered at its annual BubbleFest! This event continues to grow in popularity by providing exciting entertainment and accessible science for families and kids of all ages. If you love to play with bubbles, then check out these exciting BubbleFest activities that combine science, art and imagination!

Hands-on BubbleFest activities will include:

Kid-in-a-Bubble (put yourself INSIDE a giant bubble!)

Bubble Catching

Make and Take Bubble Wands

Frozen and Floating Bubbles

Annual Bubble Gum Blowing Contest

Giant Outdoor Bubbles

Bubbles in Science

And as always…, BubbleFest features an amazing live bubble show featuring one of the country’s best professional bubble performers! This year enjoy an all new performance of Spheres by “Bubble-ologist” and magician Blaise Ryndes.

Spheres can best be described as a fusion of bubble art, magic and science the whole family will love!

Blaise Ryndes (pronounced Rhinedees) is a master bubble performer and magician. He started working professionally doing birthday parties and school assemblies in the Tampa Bay area. He also became a balloon artist and began twisting balloons in local restaurants. However, his first big break came in 2013 when at 12 years old, he was hired to be the featured entertainer for the grand opening of the St. Joseph’s Hospital Pediatric Emergency Room in Tampa. It was a black tie gala and the patrons loved him. That spawned a career that has seen him perform literally hundreds of shows for thousands of people for such notable clients as Disney, The Florida Aquarium, The Tampa Bay Rays, The Tampa Bay Lightning, John’s Hopkins All Children’s Hospital, The National Pediatric Cancer Foundation, The Boston Children’s Museum, The Museum of Science and Industry and many more. Blaise is constantly working to expand his performance horizons and to bring fresh and exciting material to his act. Most recently, at the “ripe old age” of 17, Blaise was featured on the hit TV Show America’s Got Talent this past Summer 2018!

Spheres performances will be held at 11:30am, 2:00pm & 4:00pm during BubbleFest. For more information on Blaise Ryndes or his show visit, http://www.spheresbubbleandmagicshow.com/.

BubbleFest activities are included with standard museum admission. Free for Science Spectrum Members. Tickets may be purchased at the door.

Museum General Admission Ticket Rates:

$8.00 Adults

$6.50 Children (ages 3-12)

$6.50 Seniors (60+)

Free for children 2 and under.

The Science Spectrum Museum and OMNI Theater is a local non-profit organization dedicated to science education.