BubbleFest is back at the Science Spectrum!

Looking for some good “clean” family fun? Come by the Science Spectrum on Saturday, October 15 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.! The Science Spectrum has got you covered as we

bring back the wildly “pop-ular” BubbleFest! After a two-year hiatus, this event will continue the tradition of providing exciting entertainment and accessible science for families and kids of all ages. If you love to play with bubbles, then check-out the exciting all new and returning BubbleFest activities that combine science, art and imagination!

Hands-on BubbleFest activities will include:

Exploding Bubbles Science Demonstration

Annual Bubble Gum Blowing Contest

Kid-in-a-Bubble

Liquid Nitrogen Bubbles

Bubbles in Nature

Dry Ice Bubbles

Bubbles in Sports

Make and Take Bubble Wands

Bubbles in Space

Bubble Crafts and MORE!

Enjoy BubbleMania show performances by “Bubble-ologist” Casey Carle.

The perfect blend of comedy, art and science, BubbleMania is a show like no other! Casey Carle is a former professionally trained Ringling Bros. Clown, who was looking for something that hadn’t been done before. Over thirty years, and thousands of shows later, Casey has traveled internationally performing with bubbles as festivals, science museums, theaters, private engagements and on television.

Casey combines polished entertainment with high quality visual art and practical, easily understood science. All ages can learn how bubbles form, why they’re spherical, how to make a cube bubble and the science of bubble bursting – each topic related to the physical laws of the natural world. Older audience members learn to appreciate practical applications of diverse bubbles in everyday life (soccer balls to air bags) and are actively involved in fun demonstrations of molecular bonding and surface tension.

Carle has performed in front of crowds of 50 to 1,000 people, and he loves it. “My work with bubbles reminds people that there is a great deal of joy in the simple things of life. My show emphasizes relatively simple tools to do amazing manipulations, from intricate sculptures to giant floating spheres. Bubbles are an inexpensive way to simplify complicated lives, people are reminded that we don’t need all this material ‘stuff’ to make the day interesting,” he says.

He doesn’t consider his work as changing the whole world, but rather the outlook of those who witness his show. “I am constantly reminded that I am opening up eyes to a wonder they didn’t know possible. I use lots of humor to engage the audience, which adds to the positive experience. Mostly I just have fun and then everyone else does, too.”

BubbleMania Shows will be held at 11:30 a.m., 2 and 4 p.m. during BubbleFest. For more info. on Casey Carle or his BubbleMania show visit, www.bubblemania.com.

BubbleFest General Admission Ticket Rates:

$10.00 Adults

$8.50 Children (ages 3-12)

$8.50 Seniors (60+)

Free for children 2 and under.

Science Spectrum OMNI Theater Media Contact:

James Nesmith / Administrative Manager

Science Spectrum Museum

2579 S. Loop 289 #250

Lubbock, TX 79423

806-745-1216 x270

[email protected]

www.sciencespectrum.org

The Science Spectrum is a local non-profit organization dedicated to science education.

Casey Carle’s BubbleMania & Howard Cannon

Casey Carle’s BubbleMania & Karina Brach