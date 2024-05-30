Buddy Holly Center and Mojave Sol Continues Summer Showcase 2024

Lubbock, Texas – The Buddy Holly Center’s annual Summer Showcase Concert Series continues its season on Thursday, May 30 with Mojave Sol!

Mojave Sol is an original Rock band that brings many styles of music from rock to funk and in between. Formed by guitarist John Rodriguez and bassist Marin Ramos the two became inseparable and a powerhouse that was showing no signs of stopping. They later added Metal drummer Joe Perez and singer/songwriter Steve Vasquez on vocals. Together Mojave Sol was finally on the right track to bringing their music to life with songs that speak the truth about everyday life. Songs like Judas Road, Better Days, and All the Reasons are just the tip of the iceberg that are fan favorites.

Mojave Sol has been on the underground scene for a few years and have made a mark on the Lubbock scene and surrounding areas. “Our music has inspired many and will continue to generate that inspiration for many years to come,” said front man Steve Vasquez who joined the band in 2014.

Concerts are every Thursday evening from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. in the Meadows Courtyard, May 16 – August 15. Guests are welcome to bring outside food. However, outside beverages are not permitted after 5:15pm. Admission is FREE! Seating for this event is available on a first come, first serve basis. No reservations will be accommodated for this event. Chairs, picnic blankets, and like items will NOT be permitted inside the gates.

In addition to viewing the concerts, guests are encouraged to walk the Buddy Holly exhibitions and the Fine Arts Gallery during Summer Showcase hours with FREE admission.

The Summer Showcase Concert Series is funded through sponsorships and donations. We appreciate the support of our 2024 sponsors: H-E-B, Grand Central Station Antiques, Mano Negra Brewing Co., Betenbough Homes, School of Rock, South Plains Electric Cooperative, Inc., Fast Signs, Lubbock National Bank, Browning Consulting, Oceans Massage Spa and School, Tarpley Music, Fox Pest Control, FOX34 KJTV, Designs in Thread, and KAMC/KLBK/Everything Lubbock. The concert series is presented in collaboration with Civic Lubbock, Inc. and the City of Lubbock.

Community support helps us keep the Summer Showcase Concert Series free to the public.

If you would like to become a sponsor or make a contribution, please contact Arra Delos Santos at [email protected], or call 806-775-3566.

Follow us @buddyhollycenter for artist spotlights, behind the scenes content, and more! Share your own coverage using #summershowcase2024.

For more information, please visit our website at buddyhollycenter.org or call 806-775-3560.

TM Maria Elena Holly