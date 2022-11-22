Buddy Holly Center’s Fine Arts Gallery to host Ongoing2 Gathering

Come see the brand new exhibition in the Fine Arts Gallery, Ongoing2 Gathering. Ongoing2 Gathering is an exhibition of painting, sculpture, video, and sound that centers the work of West Texas artists Lahib Jaddo and Sara Waters, who in turn invited their children Nadia Shihab and Zachary James Watkins to occupy the passage joining their gallery spaces. What emerges is a space where the voices of four artists resonate, diverge and find form through the mediums that inspire them. This exhibition will be open November 23, 2022 – January 15, 2023 and will be open for First Friday Art Trail on December 2!

Admission to the Fine Arts Gallery is always FREE!

For more information about this exhibit or museum resources that you can access from your home, please visit our website www.buddyhollycenter.org.

For artist features, artifact spotlights, and more, join us on social media @BuddyHollyCenter.