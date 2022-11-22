96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Buddy Holly Center’s Fine Arts Gallery to host Ongoing2 Gathering

November 22, 2022 10:31AM CST
Share
Buddy Holly Center’s Fine Arts Gallery to host Ongoing2 Gathering

Come see the brand new exhibition in the Fine Arts Gallery, Ongoing2 Gathering. Ongoing2 Gathering is an exhibition of painting, sculpture, video, and sound that centers the work of West Texas artists Lahib Jaddo and Sara Waters, who in turn invited their children Nadia Shihab and Zachary James Watkins to occupy the passage joining their gallery spaces.  What emerges is a space where the voices of four artists resonate, diverge and find form through the mediums that inspire them. This exhibition will be open November 23, 2022 – January 15, 2023 and will be open for First Friday Art Trail on December 2!

Admission to the Fine Arts Gallery is always FREE!

For more information about this exhibit or museum resources that you can access from your home, please visit our website www.buddyhollycenter.org.

For artist features, artifact spotlights, and more, join us on social media @BuddyHollyCenter.

More about:
963 KLLL
KLLL
Live Local Lubbock
Lubbock

Recently Played

Somebody Like YouKeith Urban
5:25pm
You ProofMorgan Wallen
5:23pm
Singles You UpJordan Davis
5:20pm
Going Going GoneLuke Combs
5:14pm
I Dont Want This Night To ELuke Bryan
5:10pm
View Full Playlist

You May Also Like

1

Communities in Schools Toy Drive
2

Brenda Garcia from United Supermarkets Answers Jeff's Question and Brings in a Snack
3

RIP - Jeff Cook Co-Founder of Alabama
4

Keith Urban Talks His New Las Vegas Residency, Making New Music and Creating His ‘Say Anything’ Moment
5

Billy Ray Cyrus Engaged to Australian Singer Firerose