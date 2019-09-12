Bugatti Unveils $3.8M Car That Goes 300 MPH

Bugatti has unveiled plans to market a sports car that could hit speeds of more than 300 miles per hour.

The Chiron 300-Plus prototype was first displayed in August, when the auto manufacturer used it to set a speed record on Volkswagen’s private test track in Germany. The replicas will differ from the prototype in that they will be higher off the ground and their limiters will be set slightly below 300 mph. However, the company is planning to allow buyers to bring the vehicles back in for limiter adjustments.

The Chiron 300-Plus will feature a 1,578 horsepower, 8.0-liter, quad-turbocharged 16-cylinder engine, a Bugatti rep says. The cost: a mere $3.85 million. But you’d better move fast — Bugatti is manufacturing only 30 of them.

Has a fast car ever gotten you into trouble?