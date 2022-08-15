‘Bullet Train’ Tops Box Office While ‘Top Gun’ Soars Again

Audience Screaming in Movie Theater

Brad Pitt’s Bullet Train topped the box office for the second consecutive weekend, while Top Gun: Maverick is flying high once again. Bullet Train pulled in $13.1 million in one of the slowest weekends of the summer. Despite back-to-back No. 1 finishes, the movie has only made $54.4 million so far, on a $90 million budget.

Top Gun, meanwhile, continued its dazzling box office run, coming in second with $7.1 million – bringing its domestic box office total up to a whopping $673.8 million.

DC League of Super-Pets, Nope, and Thor: Love and Thunder rounded out the top five.

