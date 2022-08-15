96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo
‘Bullet Train’ Tops Box Office While ‘Top Gun’ Soars Again

August 15, 2022 9:26AM CDT
Audience Screaming in Movie Theater

Brad Pitt’s Bullet Train topped the box office for the second consecutive weekend, while Top Gun: Maverick is flying high once again.  Bullet Train pulled in $13.1 million in one of the slowest weekends of the summer.  Despite back-to-back No. 1 finishes, the movie has only made $54.4 million so far, on a $90 million budget.

Top Gun, meanwhile, continued its dazzling box office run, coming in second with $7.1 million – bringing its domestic box office total up to a whopping $673.8 million.

DC League of Super-PetsNope, and Thor: Love and Thunder rounded out the top five.

Are there any movies set for this fall that you’re looking forward to?

