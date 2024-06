Announced on their Facebook, Burklee Hill Vinyards closed their doors here in Lubbock on June 1, 2024. Located at 1109 off Broadway, Burklee Hill Vinyards was a winery based here in Lubbock where one could purchase wines, enjoy brunch and dinner dishes, and host events.

For more on Burklee Hill Vinyards clsoing its doors, visit their Facebook here.

For more on Burklee Hill Vinyards, visit their website here.