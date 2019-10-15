“Burning House” hitmaker Cam’s expecting a baby

ABC/Image Group LACam will soon be a mommy. The “Burning House” hitmaker made the surprise announcement Tuesday on her socials, in a video with husband Adam Weaver.

“We’ve been keeping a secret to ourselves for the last seven months, but I feel like it’s time to let you guys in on it!” a beaming Cam announced, as the camera tilted down to reveal her baby bump.

“S u R p R i S E !!” Cam captioned the post. “Little one you are already so loved.”

Cam and Adam tied the knot three years ago this month, in a ceremony in her native California.

The singer/songwriter topped the chart with “Burning House” in December of 2015, and Cam’s debut album, Untamed, came out that same month.

By August of 2018, “Burning House” had been certified double platinum, though the wait for her sophomore effort continues.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.