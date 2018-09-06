Burt Reynolds Dead At 82

It has been confirmed that THE Burt Reynolds has left the chaos of the world behind. Smokey and the Bandit. Inspired by the fact that Burt Reynolds was a minority owner of the USFL football team. The Tampa Bay Bandits. True story. He was a great running back for Florida State back in the day. I did not know that until recently. He was just huge football fan in general. Burt Reynolds was an excellent actor and will be greatly missed.

If you have never watched Norm McDonald’s impression of Burt or should I say “Turd Furgeson”, it is time for you to take a break from the chaos of the world yourself and have a laugh at the expense of Burt. The man had a great sense of humor and would appreciate it! I present to you, Turd Furgeson.

The mans’s man is gone but not forgotten. This dude probably had the first man cave ever. He was awesome. Burt Reynolds passed away from a heart attack. Rest in peace sir.

Follow me:

Facebook: Kris Mason

Twitter: KLLLKris

Instagram: krismason963

Snapchat: krisklll