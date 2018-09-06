Burt Reynolds Dead At 82
By Kris Mason
|
Sep 6, 2018 @ 2:51 PM
BEVERLY HILLS, CA - AUGUST 12: Actor Burt Reynolds attends the Golden Boot Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on August 12, 2006 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

It has been confirmed that THE  Burt Reynolds has left the chaos of the world behind.  Smokey and the Bandit.  Inspired by the fact that Burt Reynolds was a minority owner of the USFL football team.  The Tampa Bay Bandits.  True story.  He was a great running back for Florida State back in the day.  I did not know that until recently.  He was just  huge football fan in general.  Burt Reynolds was an excellent actor and will be greatly missed.

If you have never watched Norm McDonald’s impression of Burt or should I say “Turd Furgeson”, it is time for you to take a break from the chaos of the world yourself and have a laugh at the expense of Burt.  The man had a great sense of humor and would appreciate it!  I present to you, Turd Furgeson.

The mans’s man is gone but not forgotten.  This dude probably had the first man cave ever.  He was awesome.  Burt Reynolds passed away from a heart attack. Rest in peace sir.

