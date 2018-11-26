Bus Driver Helps Homeless Passenger

A city bus driver is receiving high praise for being the embodiment of the holiday spirit.

A homeless man had no where to go The bus driver welcomed him to stay on her warm bus for the remainder of her route. And not only that, on her break she went and bought him something to eat.

At her next break, she contacted a community advocacy group, which was able to get the man into a temporary shelter

The bus company said it is extremely proud of Natalie and shared an inspiring of her exchange with Richard. At one point in their conversation Richard tells her, “I don’t know what to say but to say thank you,” and then offered to pay her back. But Natalie declined and told him, “I want to help you.”

Always good to help someone out!