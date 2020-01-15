Bushfire Smoke Will Circle Earth And Return To Australia
The smoke coming from Australia’s catastrophic bush fires will not only affect those near the continent but the entire world as it could circle the entire globe, according to NASA.
The bush fires have produced so much smoke for such a long time that NASA scientists say the smoke already reached South America by January 8th causing hazy skies. The smoke has already greatly affected the air quality in New Zealand.
The smoke has also reached the stratosphere at more than ten miles in altitude, making it easier to belt around the globe.
