Busted: Gretchen Wilson Arrested

As you can see, there is a mugshot. Can’t see her clothes but I’ll bet she’s not wearing designer clothes. Bet you a paycheck it’s the “same damn thing on a Wal-Mart shelf half price.” If not, she has been lying to us all this entire time. Gretchen Wilson was arrested yesterday (Tuesday) at Bradley International Airport in Hartford, Connecticut after she “became belligerent” on her incoming flight. Word is while the cops were interviewing her on the jetway, she yelled “I know all the words to every Tanya Tucker song!”

Police say they were dispatched to the gate for a “minor disturbance” on the plane. They interviewed the “Redneck Woman” and they say she “became belligerent” and “caused a disturbance”. They proceeded to arrest her and she was all like “Hey ya’ll! and Yeehaw!”

The singer was released on a $1000 bond and is due in court today (Wednesday). She is now free to leave her “Christmas lights on the front porch all year long”. That is all of the information I have at this time.

Here’s to the female outlaw of country music! Some people tend to look down on her but “she don’t give a rip!” She truly is a “redneck woman” and I can dig it. But don’t get arrested kids. Not cool.

