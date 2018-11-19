Butterball Is There To Help
By mudflap
|
Nov 19, 2018 @ 8:09 AM

Butterball experts are there to answer your questions by phone, online chat and email. They want to talk turkey! Call 1-800-BUTTERBALL (1-800-288-8372) or text 844-877-3456.

2018 Turkey Talk-Line Hours (Central Standard Time):

  • November 1st – 16th: 8 am – 8 pm (Monday – Friday)
  • November 17th – 18th: 8 am – 6 pm
  • November 19th – 20th: 7 am – 9 pm
  • November 21st: 7am – 10pm
  • November 22nd (Thanksgiving Day): 6 am – 6 pm
  • November 23rd – December 21st: 8 am – 6 pm (Monday – Friday)
  • December 22nd – 23rd: 8 am – 2 pm
  • December 24th (Christmas Eve): 8 am – 2 pm
