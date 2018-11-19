Butterball Is There To Help

Butterball experts are there to answer your questions by phone, online chat and email. They want to talk turkey! Call 1-800-BUTTERBALL (1-800-288-8372) or text 844-877-3456.
2018 Turkey Talk-Line Hours (Central Standard Time):
- November 1st – 16th: 8 am – 8 pm (Monday – Friday)
- November 17th – 18th: 8 am – 6 pm
- November 19th – 20th: 7 am – 9 pm
- November 21st: 7am – 10pm
- November 22nd (Thanksgiving Day): 6 am – 6 pm
- November 23rd – December 21st: 8 am – 6 pm (Monday – Friday)
- December 22nd – 23rd: 8 am – 2 pm
- December 24th (Christmas Eve): 8 am – 2 pm