“Buy My Own Drinks” makes Runaway June the most successful all-girl trio since the Dixie Chicks

Not only can Runaway June "Buy My Own Drinks," these days, they may be buying some extra rounds to celebrate.

This week, Naomi Cooke, Hannah Mulholland, and Jennifer Wayne are enjoying the first top five hit of their careers with “Buy My Own Drinks.” It’s also the biggest success by an all-female trio in sixteen years, as Runaway June picks up where the Dixie Chicks’ left off in 2003 with “Travelin’ Soldier.”

Wednesday night, the trio continues on Carrie Underwood’s Cry Pretty Tour with a stop in Wichita, Kansas.

On October 3, they’re booked to perform on Good Morning America. You can tune in to watch for them starting at 7 a.m. on ABC.

