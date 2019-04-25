Cactus Theater & Caldwell Entertainment Present

Caldwell Entertainment proudly presents this incredible fast-paced, multi-artist tribute. Don’t miss an unforgettable evening at the Cactus as we pay tribute to the mega-hit ’80s with the music of Guns ‘N Roses, Bon Jovi, Van Halen, The Police, AC/DC, Whitesnake, A-Ha, Cyndi Lauper, Tom Petty, Joan Jett, and The B-52’s.

Cactus favorites Jason Fellers, Brandon Gwinn, Sheena Fadeyi, Avery Guyear, Haley Simpson and the Caldwell Collective Band guarantee to absolutely rock you!

Cactus Theater and Caldwell Entertainment

The 80’s Rock Mega-Hit Flashback

(Friday) 7:30pm – 9:30pm

1812 Buddy Holly Avenue

Tickets: Click Here For Ticket Info

Floor and standard balcony $20; limited balcony box seats $40 (includes concessions with ticket)

Please note: All sales are final. The Cactus Theater does not permit exchanges, refunds or credit for future shows in exchange for unused tickets.

Box office hours are: Monday-Thursday: 3:00 – 5:00 PM*, Saturday: 3:00 – 9:30 PM*

* If Monday is a major holiday, box office not open

* If no show scheduled Friday, box office closes at 5:30

* If no show scheduled Saturday, box office not open.

