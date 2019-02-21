Cactus Theater Presents Joe Ely In Concert

EVENT DETAILS

Cactus Theater

Joe Ely – Lubbock Legend – Solo Acoustic Show

7:30pm – 9:30pm

1812 Buddy Holly Avenue

Tickets: https://cityspin.com/cactustheater/e/joe-ely-solo-acoustic/tickets

Floor $35.00; balcony $20; $30.00 day of show; limited balcony box seats $60 (includes concessions with ticket); Please note: All sales are final. The Cactus Theater does not permit exchanges, refunds or credit for future shows in exchange for unused tickets.

Box office hours are: Monday-Thursday: 3:00 – 5:00 PM*, Saturday: 3:00 – 9:30 PM*

* If Monday is a major holiday, box office not open

* If no show scheduled Friday, box office closes at 5:30

* If no show scheduled Saturday, box office not open.

* Normally we are closed on Sunday unless a show is scheduled. In this instance the box office typically opens one hour prior to the starting time of the show.

www.cactustheater.com

http://www.ely.com/



In the rock n roll era, the vast spaces of west Texas have been filled with great music. Joe Ely stands in a tradition born out on these gritty plains.

It is a land where you can see for miles and miles and miles. Only those who don’t know it find it barren. For it’s full of stories if you know where to seek them. And it has customs and amusements all its own. Even the forever dipping oil wells have their role. “In high school, we used to get somebody to buy us a six pack and go out there to the fields and ride the front part of those oil pumps all night long,” Joe remembers.

Now, Ely lives in Austin and spends much of his life on the road. But when he’s accumulated enough song ideas, Lubbock is where Joe heads. “Somehow, just driving for hours down those country roads is still the best place for me finish my songs.”

