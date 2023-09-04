Need a new coffee spot? Try Caffeination Station! What originally began as a small, footloose business, is now moving in a building where Einstein Bros Bagels used to run off Slide.

At Caffeination Station, one can try smoothies and frappes such as the Mocha Chip Frappe, and other beverages such as the Moment In Time, a strawberry, coconut, and white mocha blend, Lost In A Memory, a honey almond latte, and drinks off specialty menus such as The Eras Menu; drinks off this menu correspond with Taylor Swift’s albums.

Caffeination Station started with two best friends who enjoy trying coffee shops around the world. The idea for Caffeination Station began in Farewell, Texas, and opened for the first time in Muleshoe, Texas in 2020.

Caffeination Station is currently located at 5700 off 98th street and their new location will be 5217 off 82nd street. The new shop is expected to open this year in September.