Caldwell Entertainment & The Cactus Theater Present

Caldwell Entertainment and The Cactus Theater

Jay Boy Adams & Zenobia with Mister Sister and Special Guests Don Caldwell and Mike Carraway….Tell It Like It Is

7:30pm – 9:30pm

Cactus Theater

1802 Buddy Holly Avenue

Tickets: Reserved floor and balcony $25.00; Box Seats (includes concessions): $50.00.

Box office hours are: Monday-Thursday: 3:00 – 5:00 PM*, Saturday: 3:00 – 9:30 PM*

* If Monday is a major holiday, box office not open

* If no show scheduled Friday, box office closes at 5:30

* If no show scheduled Saturday, box office not open.

* Normally we are closed on Sunday unless a show is scheduled. In this instance the box office typically opens one hour prior to the starting time of the show.

www.cactustheater.com

Legendary music innovator Jay Boy Adams and his one-of-a-kind sidekick, singer/pianist Zenobia will present an unforgettable intimate evening of their special brand of magic music.

Please note: All sales are final. The Cactus Theater does not permit exchanges, refunds or credit for future shows in exchange for unused tickets.