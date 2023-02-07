96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

California Tesla Driver Spotted Sleeping Behind The Wheel

February 7, 2023 9:29AM CST
In a video that’s gone viral, a woman can be seen sleeping behind the wheel of her Tesla — as it speeds along a California freeway.  The clip, which was recorded last week, shows the woman sitting in the driver’s seat, slouched to one side, clearly sawing logs. The woman shooting the video can be heard saying, “You’re not going to believe this: She is out, sleeping. Completely knocked out!”  The unidentified camerawoman says she followed the sleeping driver for 15 minutes, honking her horn in an effort to wake her up. When that didn’t work, she called the police, she says.  See for yourself and watch this news clip of the driver below.

 

