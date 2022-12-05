“Calling all bowlers”: Jimmie Allen is hosting a Holiday Bowling Classic in his home state of Delaware

Want to bowl with Jimmie Allen and maybe even pick up some prizes in the process? If you’re going to be in Delaware for the holiday season, you’re in luck.

This week, the singer revealed details for his Holiday Bowling Classic, an event that he’s hosting in Wilmington, Delaware, this month. “Calling all bowlers. It’s going down!” he wrote on social media, along with a poster with all the details.

Registration is now open, but spots are limited to 120 bowlers. There’s a first-place prize of $2,000 at the event, as well as some runner-up cash prizes. The fun takes place on Saturday, December 17, at Bowlero in Wilmington.

Fans who have been following Jimmie know he’s an avid bowler who discovered his passion for the sport during the COVID-19 pandemic. He’s bowled in tournaments in the past and even hinted at plans to join the Professional Bowlers Association.

From the looks of the poster for his Holiday Bowling Classic, it seems the event will be a family affair. In the picture, Jimmie is holding his toddler daughter, Naomi Bettie, in one arm and a bowling ball in the other.