Calling All Math Enthusiasts! Harmony Science Academy to Host City-Wide Math Competition

Harmony Science Academy will be hosting their 2nd annual Math competition on Saturday, January, 21 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

The Harmony Science Academy math competition is designed to promote a competitive academic environment with respect to mathematics. Students who participate in this competition will test their mathematical capabilities and be better prepared for middle school.

The Harmony Science Academy math competition will consist of 40 multiple choice questions from various math topics aligned to TEKS with 5 tie breaker questions. The top 5 winners will receive prizes to include: ASUS TUF F17 Laptop, Meta Quest 2 256GB, 10.2 in iPad 64 GB, RYZE Tech Tello Drone, and a $50 Visa Gift Card.

All students in Grade 5 in Lubbock County are encouraged to join this competition, which will be hosted at the Harmony Science Academy located at 3701 W Loop 289 Lubbock, Texas 79407. Registration is FREE and open until 5 p.m. on Jan 13.

Harmony Public Schools has partnered with Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center, and UpReach for this math competition.