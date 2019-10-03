Calling “Dibs”: Kelsea Ballerini partners with Halsey for CMT Crossroads

Black River EntertainmentCMT Crossroads is uniting two trailblazers in the pop and country world for its 70th episode.

CMT announced on Thursday that Kelsea Ballerini and pop star Halsey will take the stage together in Nashville for an upcoming episode of the cross-genre series. The taping will take place at Nashville’s Ascend Ampitheatre on October 11 and is open to the public.

The two stars first revealed their friendship in July of 2018 with a video of themselves singing karaoke at Nashville dive bar Santa’s Pub, after Halsey’s show at Ascend. They shared another video to Instagramfour months later, singing a duet of The Wreckers‘ “Leave the Pieces” with wine in hand.

“From hearing ‘Colors’ for the first time years ago to her playing the first cut of ‘Without Me’ in my living room last year, I’ve always been a superfan of Halsey,” Kelsea says. “I can’t think of anyone I’d rather share the CMT Crossroads stage with. We’re going to bring a little pop, a little country, a big love of songwriting, and no doubt some sass to Nashville next week.”

“The first stage Kelsea and I ever shared together was a 3-foot karaoke dance floor right in Nashville. We’ve sang together in my living room, in her kitchen, in the back seat of cars, in drive-through lines late at night,” Halsey notes.

“And this time we get to get on a real stage, one of the most iconic stages in history, and do the thing we love the most in front of a city that is so dear to both of us.”

CMT reports that ticket prices will be general admission, with more details to be announced before the show. The episode will air in early 2020.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.