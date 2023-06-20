96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Can You Smell the Ramen?

June 20, 2023 3:26PM CDT
Share
Getty Images

Attention all ramen lovers! Ken Chan Ramen is opening up in Lubbock! Located where Cowboy Chicken used to operate at 4415 off the South Loop, Ken Chan Ramen is currently undergoing construction.

At Ken Chan Ramen, one can enjoy ramen such as Chan Char Siu Ramen Tonkotsu, a top seller with pork bone broth, char siu pork, and more; one can also enjoy Hot Cha-Cha Ramen with Bomb Jang sauce, which is pork bone broth, spicy Bomb Jang sauce, ajitama egg, menma, scallions, and corn. Ken Chan Ramen will also serve signature appetizers and rice bowls.

CTO and Chief consultant Chanchan Suu has spent 30 years trying to master the authentic ramen experience, and strives for a mission to offer Hakata-Ramen’s umami flavor, a high glory of Japanese Ramen.

For a more and a list of Ken Chan Ramen’s menu, visit here.

More about:
963 KLLL
KLLL
Live Local Lubbock
Lubbock

Recently Played

More Hearts Than MineIngrid Andress
3:57pm
More Hearts Than MineIngrid Andress
3:57pm
Night TrainJason Aldean
3:53pm
Watermelon MoonshineLainey Wilson
3:50pm
TexasGeorge Strait
3:44pm
View Full Playlist

You May Also Like

1

Magician, Cowboys Fan, Dad and In Town for Father's Day at the Cactus Theater
2

Why Lainey Wilson Wouldn't Kiss Her Boyfriend on TV
3

BBQ Guru Steven Raichlen on "The Barbecue! Bible"
4

Driver Gets A $129,000 Speed Ticket
5

Lubbock’s Top 10… Affordable Things to Do with Kids this Summer