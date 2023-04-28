Canadian Pro Rodeos added to The Cowboy Channel for 2023

Canadian Pro Rodeos added to The Cowboy Channel

FORT WORTH, Texas – Rural Media Group, Inc. (RMG) announced recently that it has entered into an assignment and assumption agreement with FloSports, Inc. to purchase and obtain the media rights license for the Canadian Professional Rodeo Association (CPRA).

Effective immediately, RMG now owns the exclusive worldwide, global video rights and license to capture, sell, broadcast, stream, record, and/or distribute CPRA events for the next five years until December 31, 2027. And as the official media partner of the CPRA, RMG will begin broadcasting CPRA rodeos for the 2023 season on its linear networks, The Cowboy Channel and The Cowgirl Channel, while also working with CPRA-sanctioned rodeos to live stream and VOD additional events on RMG’s digital platform Cowboy Channel Plus.

This new partnership builds upon RMG’s Canadian foothold with their already existing relationship broadcasting the Calgary Stampede on The Cowboy Channel every year in July along with the chuckwagon races.

“Canada and the U.S. have always had a common bond with their shared love of rodeo and the western lifestyle,” stated Patrick Gottsch, Founder of Rural Media Group, Inc. “The addition of these great Canadian rodeos will enhance and expand our international coverage of rodeo on both The Cowboy Channel and The Cowgirl Channel, which will excite and be embraced by our large and growing audiences on both sides of the border, and around the world.”

Under this new agreement, The Cowboy Channel will be the new home of the Canadian Finals Rodeo (CFR), which takes place every November in Red Deer, Alberta, along with the Maple Leaf Circuit Finals in Regina, Sask., the SMS Equipment Pro Tour Finals and several other premier stops along the SMS Equipment Pro Tour including but not limited to: Wainwright, Ponoka and Strathmore, Alberta; Williams Lake and Armstrong, British Columbia; Morris, Manitoba and Regina, Sask. Numerous Canadian pro rodeos will be part of The Cowboy Channel’s very popular 100 Rodeos in 100 Days schedule, which begins in June 2023 with Reno Rodeo and ends in September with the Pendleton Roundup.

“Rodeo is just as big in Canada as it is in the United States,” said Jeff Medders, The Cowboy Channel President and host of the NFR. “Whether it is fans traveling from Canada to the NFR in Las Vegas every December, or Canadian cowboys and cowgirls competing in PRCA rodeos to earn their spot to compete at the NFR, the sport of rodeo is growing by record numbers.”

CPRA events will primarily be on The Cowboy Channel, with overflow rodeos airing on The Cowgirl Channel. For those who live in Canada, it is important to note that all CPRA programming on The Cowboy Channel will also be simulcast on Cowboy Channel Canada and RFD-TV Canada, along with radio coverage on Rural Radio 147 on Sirius XM Canada.

Courtesy of the PRCA