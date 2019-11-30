Can’t Find Any ‘Baby Yoda’ Merch? Here’s Why
LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 12: A wax figure of Star Wars character Yoda on display at 'Star Wars At Madame Tussauds' on May 12, 2015 in London, England. (Photo by Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images)
One of the hottest gifts this holiday season will likely be “Baby Yoda” from the Star Wars series The Mandalorian. But if you’ve already started your shopping, you probably noticed a lack of items featuring the breakout star.
There’s a reason for that. In order to keep from spoiling the character’s appearance, the showrunners opted to not have it featured in any of the initial marketing.
But don’t worry, you can still have “Baby Yoda” themed stuff under the tree this season, with apparel and accessories said to hit shelves as early as Friday.
CNBC says other products will be ready before the holidays at Disney stores, while merch such as toys and plushies should go on pre-sale before the holidays with shipping dates still to be determined.
