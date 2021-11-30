      Weather Alert

“Can't wait for y'all to see it”: Thomas Rhett teases “Slow Down Summer” video

Nov 30, 2021 @ 2:00pm

The Valory Music Co.

Thomas Rhett is ready to “Slow Down Summer” with a teaser for the upcoming music video for his hit tune. 

Though the song begs to “slow down summer,” a photo from the video posted on his Twitter feed shows the singer caught in a winter wonderland. The pic captures Thomas poised at a piano in the middle of a snow-covered forest, looking up at the sky as snowflakes pour down. 

“I loved creating this video and can’t wait for y’all to see it,” he writes in the caption that accompanies the photo. 

“Slow Down Summer” is the lead single off Thomas’ upcoming album, Where We Started. It’s quickly racing up the charts, currently inside the top 30 on the Billboard Country Airplay tally. 

The video premieres on YouTube this Friday, December 3, at 11 a.m. ET.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

You May Also Like
Tim McGraw & Faith Hill heat things up with a steamy love scene in the newest '1883' teaser
Give For #GivingTuesday
Brett Young will reunite with Boyz II Men on the CMT Crossroads stage for his Christmas special
Tech set for Big 12-BIG EAST Battle at Providence College
Thomas Rhett shares a full-circle work tape of “Country Again” after the song earns him a Grammy nod
Jeff, Mudflap & The Gang
Recent JMM Podcasts
Connect With Us Listen To Us On