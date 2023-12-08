Caprock Classic 64th Annual Basketball Tournament

It’s time for the 64th annual Caprock Classic! 119 teams from around the country, and Australia, will be in Lubbock, Texas December 28th, 29th, and 30th in gyms all over Lubbock. For more information, go to the website www.caprockclassic.com. This is the nations largest high school basketball tournament.

High School boys and girls, large and small school teams will play beginning December 28th, with the championship games played on December 30th. All the net proceeds from the tournament go to providing AmTrykes (adaptive tricycles to individuals who are unable to operate traditional bikes), building accessible ramps, awarding educational scholarships to therapists and to local charities.