“Captain Marvel” Begins With a Stan Lee Tribute

The early screenings of “Captain Marvel” are beginning to happen and one tidbit from the movie is that the movie will begin with a tribute to Stan Lee.

Comic book legend Stan Lee had already done his famous cameos for “Captain Marvel” and “Avengers: Endgame” before he passed away in November.

As far as what happens after the tribute, the reviews have been favorable despite the unfavorable reviews posted on Rotten Tomatoes.

Do you think you’ll shed a tear during the Stan Lee tribute? Have you already purchased your tickets for “Captain Marvel?”